Reps investigates $16.9m legal services for the recovery of Abacha’s loot, urges Buhari to suspend payment — Nigeria Today

Reps investigates $16.9m legal services for the recovery of Abacha’s loot, urges Buhari to suspend payment

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

House of Representatives Thursday set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the engagement of Oladipo Okpeseyi and Temitope Adebayo for $16.9 million for the recovery of the $321 million being part of Abacha loot from Luxembourg. It also urged president Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the payment of the said whooping sums of […]

