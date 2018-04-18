Reps knock Buhari’s govt over lopsided appointments — Nigeria Today

Reps knock Buhari’s govt over lopsided appointments

Members of the House of Representatives have decried an alleged violation of the federal character principle in recruitment by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government, which they alleged was done deliberately to favour particular sections of the country. They noted that a worrisome dimension was President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence on the matter, stressing […]

Reps knock Buhari’s govt over lopsided appointments

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

