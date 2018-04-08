Reps member reveals when 2018 budget will be ready — Nigeria Today

Reps member reveals when 2018 budget will be ready
Hon. Zakari Mohammed, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Education, has assured that the country’s 2018 budget would be passed by the end of April. Mohammed spoke to newsmen in Ogbomoso on the sideline of an empowerment programme organised by Rep. Segun Ogunwuyi (APC-Ogbomoso North/South/Oriire) for his constituents. Mohammed, who represented the Speaker, Mr […]
Reps member reveals when 2018 budget will be ready
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!