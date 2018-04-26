Reps move against FRSC, probe excessive charges for drivers’ licence — Nigeria Today

Reps move against FRSC, probe excessive charges for drivers’ licence
The House of Representatives on Thursday, mandated its Committee on Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to investigate the high cost, delay and lack of adherence to due process in the issuance of drivers’ licence in Nigeria. This followed a motion by Rep. John Oghuma (Edo-APC) on the “need to address the Excessive charges for Driver’s […]
