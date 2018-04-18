Reps probe abuse of federal character — Nigeria Today

Reps probe abuse of federal character

House of Representatives, yesterday, faulted employment processes in the federal civil service and

resolved to probe the abuse of the federal character principle.

They particularly fingered heads of departments, agencies and ministries as most culpable in employing

Nigerians on the basis of religion and ethnic affiliation.

Approving a resolution after debating a motion of public importance sponsored by Sani Zorro, the

lawmakers lamented the lopsidedness of employment in the federal Ministries, Departments and

Agencies, MDAs.

They noted that lack of equitable distribution of employment opportunities is why most MDAs employ

workers based on regional, tribe and religious considerations.

They admitted that the Federal Character Commission established to ensure the equitable distribution

of employment opportunities in the country has failed and needs to be overhauled to perform its

constitutional role.

However, leading the debate, Zorro called on his colleagues to rise up to the occasion and discourage

the practice whereby chief executive officers take advantage of their positions to employ only persons

from their immediate regions, tribes or religion.

Members of the House, who spoke in support of the motion, like Kingsley Chinda, put the blame on the

country's leadership.

He demanded for a full probe of the matter.

According to him, it is another cancer that is gradually eating up the moral fabrics of the society and

needs to be dealt with on time.

The motion was unanimously approved with a resolve to investigate the matter thoroughly.

