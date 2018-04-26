Reps probe excessive charges on issuance of drivers’ licence — Nigeria Today

Reps probe excessive charges on issuance of drivers’ licence

Members of the House of Representatives on Thursday, expressed concerns over the high cost of driver’s licence imposed by Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Nigerians.

The resolution was passed following the adoption of a motion by John Oghuma (APC-Edo), who called for the intervention of the House with the view to address the excessive charges.

In his lead debate, Oghuma noted the increasing number of drivers on Nigerian roads and the need to certify them as being fit to the road through acquired drivers licences.

He said that the approved rate by the joint Task Force for driver’s was N6,350 for a two years licence and N10,000 for a five years licence.

He however observed that on the contrary Nigerians were charged N18,000 for a two years licence and N25,000 for five years licence.

He further expressed that the process of acquiring drivers’ license was becoming too cumbersome, which took about 90 to 180 days to process.

He added that in case of the first timer, driver’s license were issued in most cases without undergoing the mandatory tests.

Oghuma further expressed concern that due to the excessive charges and delay in the release of drivers’ licenses, prospective drivers resulted to self -help by driving without due documents.

The lawmaker emphasised that in some cases forging the licence which may at the long run exposed road users to unqualified drivers and loss of revenue to Government.

Oghuma called on the House to ensure that drivers’ license were processed at the official rates and within the shortest period of times, while ensuring that proper training and tests were carried out for first time applicants.

While expressing support for the motion, Garba Datti (APC-Kaduna), alleged that the Commission was extorting Nigerians and stressed that the issue be looked into.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Federal Road Safety Commission to investigate the high cost of delayed and lack of due process in the issuance of drivers’ licence in Nigeria and report back within eight weeks for further legislative action.

Meanwhile, Oghuma in an interview with Journalists at end of plenary, said that Nigerians who were qualified to drive did not need to go through the bottle-neck to obtain drivers’ license even at an exuberant amount.

According to the lawmaker, in advanced country like the United States of America, there are data bank with details of qualified drivers and their offences written against their names.

This, according to him, will guide the authorities when renewing driver’s license and by this process offences are checked and penalised.



KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

