Reps step down moves to impeach Buhari — Nigeria Today

Reps step down moves to impeach Buhari

The House of Representatives has resolved to temporarily back down on the move to commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari. DAILY POST recalls that some of the lawmakers had earlier called for the impeachment of the president for approving the release of $496 million for the purchase of some fighter jets without consulting the […]

