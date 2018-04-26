Reps summon Buhari over nationwide killings — Nigeria Today

Reps summon Buhari over nationwide killings

In what later turned out to

be reprieve or soft landing for

President Muhammadu Buhari

from several calls for impeachment

processes to commence against him,

the House of Representatives has

finally resolved to summon him to

address the nation on efforts by his

government to stop killings across

the country.

The lawmakers are also

embarking on a solidarity protest

against unending bloodbath and

insecurity in the country by shutting

down and suspending plenary for

three days.

Though no specific date has been

announced by the leadership on

when Buhari will appear, a member

of the House from Plateau state,

Timothy Golu, who spoke to the

Nigerian Pilot exclusively on the

resolutions, said the House would

within the three days of protest

engage Mr President.

The lawmakers noted that Buhari

had to be summoned because

the service chiefs had failed, a

development for which a vote ofno-

confidence was equally passed

on them and their sack demanded.

Similarly, all killer herdsmen

have been declared terrorists with a

registration of all cattle rearers and

herdsmen requested by parliament.

It also directed that all ad hoc

committee reports on insecurity

be concluded and forwarded for

further legislative action.

The decisions of the House

yesterday followed a motion of

urgent national importance brought

for consideration by Honourable

Mark Gbillah from Benue State.

Titled ‘Alleged Attack by Army

Personnel on Innocent Residents

of Naka in Gwer West LGA of

Benue State and the Inability of

the Army and Other Security

Agencies to Quell the Incessant

Murder of Indigenes of Benue State

by Armed Herdsmen,’ the House

expressed worry over the unending

killings in Benue and its numerous

interventions through resolutions,

and blamed the service chiefs for

their inability to contain the killings.

They are particularly worried that

beyond the Benue massacre which

only recently had two priests and

17 worshippers killed in cold blood

by suspected killer herdsmen,

the general insecurity across the

country.

“We cannot be here and our

constituents who vote us are being

killed as if life is meaningless.

“If they continue to kill us who

will vote for us?” the lawmakers

lamented during debate of the

general principles of the motion.

They noted that the country was

becoming a failed state with the

daily massacre occurring in every

geopolitical zone, particularly the

northern regionn and wondered

if the security chiefs were actually

on top of the game and briefing the

president on the real killings and

possibly the strategy to adopt.

Members who contributed did

not spare the president and the

service chiefs their anger. Majority

of them called for the president’s

resignation, having failed to protect

the citizens as well as invoking

section 143 of the constitution to

begin impeachment process against

him.

Ossai Nicholas Ossai, Chukwuka

Onyeama, Hassan Shekarau

and Aliyu Magaji observed that

government had failed, with

Onyeama, Ossai and Karimi

Sunday insisting that the president

be impeached so as to rejuvenate

the country.

Nonetheless, the lawmakers

argued that the country would

gravitate to lawlessness if other

Nigerians began to resort to selfdefence.

They also warned against

allowing the current insecurity

like the killing of two priests

and worshippers in Benue State

degenerate into a religious war,

even though time without number

several interventions through

parliamentary resolutions were

made to ginger government and

draw attention of the executive arm

to wanton killings by suspected

herdsme happening across the

country, as they occur without

executive action.

However, on his lead debate,

Honourable Gbilla drew attention of

Nigerians to the killing of innocent

persons by military operatives who

also burnt their houses in Naka

village over allegations that one

soldier was killed by the villagers.

He disclosed that those

responsible for the killing of the

soldier had been apprehended and

investigation so far did not link any

resident or indigene of Naka.

Gbilla noted that what had

happened was reminiscence of

the Odi and Zakibiam genocide

perpetrated by the military.

According to him, Benue State

is under siege and can best be

described now as the “blood basket

of the nation” from the popular

‘food basket of the nation.’

He warned of the consequence

of the military shielding the killer

herdsmen even when they know the

location from where the numerous

attacks on innocent Benue people

are launched by the assailants.

“It is worrying that the army and

the police curiously do not employ a

proactive strategy to pre-emptively

attack these locations and carry

out continuous surveillance of

identified flash points but usually

only respond after the fact when

scores of innocent citizens have lost

their lives and property,” he said.

He called on President Buhari

to deploy requisite personnel and

equipments to the bandits’ location,

warn the army to desist from extra

judicial and unconstitutionalaction

against five persons alleged to have

been involved in the killing of the

army officer, among other prayers

on the motion widely debated and

supported.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

