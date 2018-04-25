Reps summon Buhari over security situation - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Reps summon Buhari over security situation – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Reps summon Buhari over security situation
The Nation Newspaper
…pass vote of no confidence on Services Chiefs. President Muhammadu Buhari is to appear at plenary before members of the House of Representatives to answer questions over security situation in the country. Though the date is yet to be fixed, President …
Benue killings: Editors decry Buhari's handling of crisis, warn of consequences
BREAKING: Reps summon Buhari over Benue killings, others
BREAKING: House of reps summons Buhari
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!