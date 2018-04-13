Reps summon Osinbajo over rots in NEMA — Nigeria Today

Reps summon Osinbajo over rots in NEMA

Monumental rots in the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, took another twist as the

chairman of the board and Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo has been summoned by the House of

Representatives.Committee on NEMA of the House investigating the agency over violation of public trust summoned the

Vice President.

Chairman of the committee, Honorable Ali Isah who announced the summons, said it has become

imperative to bring in the Vice president to make certain clarification as chairman of the board of NEMA.

For instance, the chairman said they needed insights into why the board that was constituted on April 3,

on the same day had six directors suspended by the Director General on the claim that he was acting on

the orders of the Vice president, when actually as directors, there are laid down civil service rules and

procedures for such suspension.

The DG, the lawmakers noted cannot suspend directors. But at yesterday's investigative hearing, the

directors disclosed that they were being victimised for their refusal to circumvent due process in the

agency. For instance the director of finance alleged that the DG had approached him asking that secret

accounts were spurious and illicit funds can be paid or be opened but he decline.

On these and other several monumental infractions, the committee is expected to get the VP's insights.

Also the Secretary to the Federal Government, SGF, Boss Mustapha, is to appear before the committee

on NEMA. He is expected to explain issues bordering procurement of items, according to the committee,

in its day- 2 investigative hearing on the violation of public trust in NEMA

