Reps to probe DSS over alleged illegal detentions — Nigeria Today

Reps to probe DSS over alleged illegal detentions

The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to investigate allegation of abuse of fundamental rights by Department of State Service (DSS) regarding the arrest of a Kano neurologist, Dr Yunusa Dangwani.

This was sequel to a motion under matters of urgent public importance by Rep. Ali Madaki (Kano-APC) on the “Abuse of the fundamental rights provisions of constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999(As amended) by the Department of State Service (DSS)’’.

Moving the motion, Madaki frowned at the detention of Dangwani, two weeks after his arrest, without charging him to court or granting him bail.

He argued that it was unconstitutional to continue to detain the neurologist and deny him access to his family and lawyer.

“Refusing him access to legal representation and family violated his right to dignity as a person and on clear violation of section 34 (1)(a) of the 1999 constitution,” he said.

According to him, every individual is entitled to respect for the dignity of his person and shall not be subjected to torture or to inhumane or degrading treatment.

He faulted the DSS for not respecting the dignity of the Kano based medical doctor as well as Col. Dasuki and several others suffering similar fate.

But cautioning the House against accepting the motion, Rep. Aminu Suleiman, (Kano-APC), informed his colleagues that Dangwani’s arrest followed issues of high security risk against Kano State government.

He said that the medical doctor was fingered in an alleged terrorism scare in Kano state for which he was picked and brought to Abuja.

“I want to guide the House. If we allow this motion, it means we are intimidating the security agencies and we will be the first to say, they are incompetent and not serious, “he said.

In his reaction, the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara advised that since lawmakers had taken oath to defend the constitution, they should not shy away from investigating such allegations.

The motion was unanimously adopted when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker.

The House therefore mandated its joint Committees on Justice and National Security and Intelligence to investigate the matter and report back for further legislative action.

