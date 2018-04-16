Rescue Of Remaining Chibok Girls, Leah Sharibu, A Must – Saraki — Nigeria Today

Rescue Of Remaining Chibok Girls, Leah Sharibu, A Must – Saraki

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called for concerted efforts to rescue the remaining 112 Chibok Girls and the Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, from Boko Haram’s captivity. Saraki said that this would require the collaboration of by governments, security agencies, religious and community leaders. He spoke through his special adviser on Media and […]

