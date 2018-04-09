Researchers can now create 3D-printed structures made entirely of liquid — Nigeria Today

Researchers can now create 3D-printed structures made entirely of liquid

Scientists at Berkeley Labs have discovered a way to create long-lasting 3D-printed structures, some smaller than a human hair, entirely out of liquid by using a “nanoparticle supersoap” to keep the liquids separate.

The post Researchers can now create 3D-printed structures made entirely of liquid appeared first on Digital Trends.

