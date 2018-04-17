Researchers claim hackers can create havoc in the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive — Nigeria Today

Researchers claim hackers can create havoc in the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

A recent paper published by researchers from the University of New Haven in Connecticut shows that a vulnerability in OpenGL enables the team to alter the playing space and virtual environment on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

