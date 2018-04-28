Restaurant owner commits suicide in Ebonyi — Nigeria Today

Restaurant owner commits suicide in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

A Restaurant owner, 40-years old Emmanuel Igwe was Friday reported to have committed suicide at the Ishieke Campus of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki. The restaurant operator, popularly known as Ezeugo, hailed from Amechi-Idodo in Enugu state.

His body was found hanging in one of the trees behind a Pentecostal Church along Highlander Street in Ishieke in the early hours by some residents of Ishieke, in Ebonyi local government area of the state.

A team of policemen, who were alerted of the incident came to the scene and brought down Igwe’s corpse from the tree where it was seen dangling. The deceased left his wife and children behind. His daughter, Uzoamaka Igwe said her father left the House as usual to his restaurant but later called her mother on phone, instructing her to take care of them.

According to the girl, her father did not respond to her mother questions but was unexpectedly found hanging on the tree. A resident of the area and close friend to the deceased family, Chimex Unah expressed sadness over the sudden death of the deceased whom he described as a jovial, gentle and hard working person.

“I know Ezeugo very well, he is a jovial man. We have stayed together for sometime in Ishieke market. I came to the market today only to hear that he has committed suicide by hanging himself. I went to the scene and saw things for myself and he was still hanging on a tree when I got there. We were there until policemen came and brought down his corpse.”

The post Restaurant owner commits suicide in Ebonyi appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

