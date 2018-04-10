 Result: Ali Jawad wins bronze in para-powerlifting - Sports Mole — Nigeria Today
Result: Ali Jawad wins bronze in para-powerlifting – Sports Mole

Result: Ali Jawad wins bronze in para-powerlifting
Sports Mole
England's Ali Jawad wins bronze in the men's lightweight para-powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games, with Nigeria claiming gold and silver. By Barney Corkhill, Assistant Editor Filed: Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 03:11 UK. Last Updated: Tuesday, April
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

