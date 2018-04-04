NPFL: Lokosa's brace lifts Pillars over FC Ifeanyi Ubah - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

NPFL: Lokosa’s brace lifts Pillars over FC Ifeanyi Ubah – Vanguard
Vanguard
NPFL: Lokosa's brace lifts Pillars over FC Ifeanyi Ubah
Junior Lokosa scored a brace on Wednesday for Kano Pillars Football Club to beat visiting FC Ifeanyi Uba 4-0 in a 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture. Lokosa. Goals in the 60th and 76th minutes by Junior Lokosa at the Match Day 15 …
