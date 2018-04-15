Retro old-school shooter ‘Ion Maiden’ is being released on a floppy disk — Nigeria Today

Retro old-school shooter ‘Ion Maiden’ is being released on a floppy disk
3D Realms is going back to the future with Ion Maiden, a retro-styled adventure using the 20-year-old engine that powered Duke Nukem. The studio recently showcased the limited-edition floppy disk version of the game.
The post Retro old-school shooter ‘Ion Maiden’ is being released on a floppy disk appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!