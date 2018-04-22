 Return to colonial era salary structure will check strikes — Unionist — Nigeria Today
Return to colonial era salary structure will check strikes — Unionist

Prof. Julius Iyasele, the University of Benin Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), says a return to the salary structure and scale operated in the colonial era will prevent incessant strikes by Nigerian workers. Iyasele expressed the view in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin, on Sunday. He […]

