“Return To Delta” – Governor Okowa Appeals To Shell — Nigeria Today

“Return To Delta” – Governor Okowa Appeals To Shell

The Delta Government has appealed to the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to once more resume full operations to Warri. Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, made the appeal on Thursday at the inauguration of the N123 million Ugborodo Ultra-modern Town Hall donated by SPDC Joint Venture. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ugborodo community is […]

The post "Return To Delta" – Governor Okowa Appeals To Shell appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

