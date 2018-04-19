Revealed! 5 Times The Mace Has Come Under Serious Attack In Nigeria’s History — Nigeria Today

Revealed! 5 Times The Mace Has Come Under Serious Attack In Nigeria’s History

No, the disappearance of the mace from the floor of the senate on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, isn’t the first time that lawmaking symbol of authority has come under attack in a Nigerian parliament. We go back in Nigeria’s history to present five such instances where the mace has either been stolen or used as […]

The post Revealed! 5 Times The Mace Has Come Under Serious Attack In Nigeria’s History appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

