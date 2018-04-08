REVEALED: Abacha's son graduates with 479 others - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

REVEALED: Abacha’s son graduates with 479 others – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
REVEALED: Abacha's son graduates with 479 others
Vanguard
No fewer than 480 students including the youngest son of late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, Mustapha, have graduated from the Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN), Maradi in Niger Republic. Late Sani Abacha. The President and Founder of the …
Abacha's son graduates with 479 others
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!