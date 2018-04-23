 REVEALED! “How I Was Arrested At Abuja Airport” – Dino Melaye Speaks Up — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

REVEALED! “How I Was Arrested At Abuja Airport” – Dino Melaye Speaks Up

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Why Dino Melaye Was Arrested Today. Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, has revealed how he was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport when contacted by our correspondent on the telephone. How Dino Was Arrested He said, “‎My self and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and others were to be on …

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This super post – REVEALED! “How I Was Arrested At Abuja Airport” – Dino Melaye Speaks Up appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.