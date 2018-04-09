 REVEALED: Shell paid N1.5tr to Nigeria in 2017 — the highest in the world - TheCable — Nigeria Today
REVEALED: Shell paid N1.5tr to Nigeria in 2017 — the highest in the world – TheCable

TheCable

REVEALED: Shell paid N1.5tr to Nigeria in 2017 — the highest in the world
TheCable
Royal Dutch Shell paid a total of $4,322,742,582 (about N1.5 trillion) to the Nigerian government in 2017, according to its annual payments report seen by TheCable Petrobarometer. The amount is broken down as $3,197,530,557 for production entitlement
