REVEALED: This is How Buhari Narrowly Escaped Impeachment Yesterday — Nigeria Today

REVEALED: This is How Buhari Narrowly Escaped Impeachment Yesterday

How Buhari Escaped Impeachment By Senate. Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, narrowly escaped Impeachment Yesterday, April 26, as The Senate on fell short of activating Section 143 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended, which sets in motion the Impeachment of the country’s President. Here’s How He Escaped Impeachment. How Buhari Escaped Impeachment By Senate The latest …

This super post – REVEALED: This is How Buhari Narrowly Escaped Impeachment Yesterday appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

