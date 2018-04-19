Reverend King may get clemency — Nigeria Today

Reverend King may get clemency

Lagos State Government said Reverend Chukwuemeka Ezeugo popularly called Rev King would get clemency and not go through the hangman’s nose, if Ezeugo is worthy of it.

Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adeniji Kazeem, stated this during the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing of the Ministry of Justice to mark Akinwunmi Ambode third anniversary.

Kazeem said: “The truth of the matter is that the case of Rev King, as high profile as it could be, it is just one of the other cases of people that are on death row. The case of the clergy would be considered like others that had been convicted by the court.

“If and at any point in time, it gets to the stage where the sentence which was impose by the court is to be carried out, it will be carried out. If he is worthy of clemency that will be given to him. But we haven’t gotten to that stage now. So he could continue to cool his heels in prison.”

