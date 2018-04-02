My Dear Melancholy, EP - Pitchfork — Nigeria Today

My Dear Melancholy, EP – Pitchfork
Pitchfork
My Dear Melancholy, EP
The Weeknd's new six-song EP finds him in limbo between the bleary-eyed vibe of his early mixtapes and the bulletproof pop stylings of his last two albums. Over the last five years, Abel Tesfaye has publicly executed a sort of artistic evolution-in …
Review: The Weeknd's 'My Dear Melancholy,' Mixes Deep Gloom and Tough Love
The Weeknd Sues Realtor Attempting To Trademark 'Starboy'
The Weeknd's Abel Tesfaye dips back into his pool of sadness on new album
