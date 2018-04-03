 RevolutionPlus joins Access marathon in N500 million deal - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
RevolutionPlus joins Access marathon in N500 million deal – The Nation Newspaper

RevolutionPlus joins Access marathon in N500 million deal
One the nation's foremost Real Estate company, Revolution Plus Property Development Company has joined the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon train as the official Real Estate Partner. Project Consultant Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Bukola Olopade
