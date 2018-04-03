RevolutionPlus joins Access marathon in N500 million deal - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

RevolutionPlus joins Access marathon in N500 million deal – The Nation Newspaper



The Nation Newspaper RevolutionPlus joins Access marathon in N500 million deal

The Nation Newspaper

One the nation's foremost Real Estate company, Revolution Plus Property Development Company has joined the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon train as the official Real Estate Partner. Project Consultant Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Bukola Olopade …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

