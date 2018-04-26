RHA’s acclaimed MA650 wireless earphones now come in white — Nigeria Today

RHA’s acclaimed MA650 wireless earphones now come in white
Scotland-based audio manufacturer RHA makes some seriously nice headphones, including the MA650 Wireless. Now, you can get the excellent $100 earbuds — with 12 hours of battery life — in white.
The post RHA’s acclaimed MA650 wireless earphones now come in white appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!