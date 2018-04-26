 RHA’s acclaimed MA650 wireless earphones now come in white — Nigeria Today
Scotland-based audio manufacturer RHA makes some seriously nice headphones, including the MA650 Wireless. Now, you can get the excellent $100 earbuds — with 12 hours of battery life — in white.

