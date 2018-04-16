Rhodah K trades Ugandan music to the states. — Nigeria Today

Rhodah K trades Ugandan music to the states.

Singer Rhodah K in making Uganda proud in the States where she was invited recently. The female singer recently got an invite to go to the Nab Show in Las Vegas where she is is together with other different entertainers from across the world representing Uganda. The Nab Show is intended to teach artistes from different countries across the world more about music, audio and video production. Rhodah K is expected to record and shot a video during the project.

The post Rhodah K trades Ugandan music to the states. appeared first on BigEye.UG.

