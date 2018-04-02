Rigging: PDP Disown Senator Mantu's comments says he acted on personal capacity — Nigeria Today

Rigging: PDP Disown Senator Mantu’s comments says he acted on personal capacity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the allegation by a former deputy senate president, Ibrahim Mantu that he used to rigged election for the PDP as untrue.

Mantu had revealed in an interview on Channels Television that he used to rigged election for the people democratic party. He said the PDP used to make provision for INEC, make provision for security, and make provision for even agents of the party so that they would not raise any objection to the rigging process.

“Yes, yes, I did. But I am now confessing the truth. What do I mean? I didn’t have to go and change election but you provide money. You give money to INEC boys to help; that is, they see any chance they should try and favour you. You provide money for the security. All our elections in the past, I’ve been in the game for about 20 years.

“And I tell you each time it is not necessarily when I am contesting an election but when my party sponsors a candidate I would like that candidate to win the election. What we used to do before, we make provision for INEC, we make provision for security, we make provision for even agents of other parties so that they would not raise any objection to what we are able to get. Whether I rig myself or not, but when I provide those resources to the officials, I am rigging election.” He said.

But in a statement on twitter, the PDP maintained that Mantu acted on his own not based on the directiveof the party. Accoding to the statement, the PDP has never directed any of its members to rig election on its behalf, at any point since its formation.

PDP: Mantu Never Rigged Elections For Us. Senator Mantu’s reported claims was personal to him and has nothing to do with the PDP, as the party has never directed any of its members to rig election on its behalf, at any point since its formation. pic.twitter.com/thXeYwi4nF — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 1, 2018

“Senator Mantu’s reported claims was personal to him and has nothing to do with the PDP, as the party has never directed any of its members to rig election on its behalf, at any point since its formation,” PDP wrote on Twitter.

“Senator Mantu spoke about his personal activities and tendencies in the elections where he participated. The @OfficialPDPNig has never directed or had any pact with him to rig election on its behalf. Never!

“Individuals run their elections on the platform of political parties once they emerge as candidates. In the PDP, candidates are issued with the party’s Code of Conduct containing the basic rules of electioneering engagements.

“It will therefore be misplaced for anybody, including the failed @APCNigeria, to surmise that Senator Mantu, in the said confession of rigging, acted on behalf of the @OfficialPDPNig p.

“After all, in 2007, Senator Mantu lost his own senatorial election. What, then, happened to his rigging machinery, if he could not deliver himself. @APCNigeria.”

