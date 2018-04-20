Right time to go says departing Arsenal manager Wenger — Nigeria Today

Right time to go says departing Arsenal manager Wenger

Long time Manager of Arsenal Arsene Wenger says it is right time to leave after the club announced Friday that the Frenchman will depart at the end of the season.

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” he said.

Wenger, 68, will leave a year before his existing contract was due to expire having led the club to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during a 22-year reign.

Appointed on 1 October 1996, the Frenchman is the Premier League’s current longest-serving manager and has taken charge of a record 823 games.

In a statement to the club’s website, he said: “I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

“I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special.

“I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.

“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.

“My love and support forever.”

