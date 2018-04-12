Rihanna Chooses Cape Town Model As Face Of Her New Beauty Line [Video] — Nigeria Today

Rihanna Chooses Cape Town Model As Face Of Her New Beauty Line [Video]

If you have been lucky enough to get yourself an item or two from Rihanna’s Fenty makeup range, you know for a fact that it’s more than decent.

So when it was announced by Rihanna herself that she had selected a Capetonian as the face of her new Fenty lines, no doubt many of us South Africans were beyond stoked with the news.

But who is this freckle-faced, wild-haired model that hails from Kraaifontein? Well, you might actually recognise her.

Her name is Carmen Lee Solomons and, thanks to her unique looks, she has caught the attention of some of the world’s most famous brands and celebs.

She has worked with the likes of Drake, Usher and Kanye, and it wasn’t long ago that she starred in a series of Kylie and Kendall makeup and clothing campaigns:

Now, Solomons is once again turning heads as she leads the way for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty lines, ‘Fairy Glow’ and ‘Body Lava’. The official picture, below:

Feel. That. Glow.

Many comments on the post likened the model to Chrissy Teigen, but the rest of her photos show just how much of her own person she is. Some snaps from her Instagram:

Gorgeous.

At the end of the day, however, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Rihanna would choose such a stunner to represent her makeup brand.

I mean, have you seen the look-book of her latest PUMA x FENTY line?

A moment, please:

Boss.

If that range excites you a whole lot more than makeup does (join the club), the range is available at PUMA SELECT stores in Cape Town and Braamfontein, so get on it.

In the meantime, let’s hear it for Carmen.

[source: goodthingsguy&huffpost]

