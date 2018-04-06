Rihanna is 🔥in Leather for Fenty Beauty Launch in Milan — Nigeria Today

Rihanna is 🔥in Leather for Fenty Beauty Launch in Milan

Last night, our favorite bad gal, Rihanna attended the Fenty Beauty makeup launch in Milan, Italy. Taking her new beauty launch to yet another European city, the superstar served once again as the perfect ambassador. The 30-year-old entertainer who has been counting down to the release of the “Fairy Bomb” glittering pom pom and the “Body Lava” luminizer […]

The post Rihanna is 🔥in Leather for Fenty Beauty Launch in Milan appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

