 RIP: One Of The Best Nigerian Comedian, Abiodun Aremu ‘Baba Sabiko’ Is Dead — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

RIP: One Of The Best Nigerian Comedian, Abiodun Aremu ‘Baba Sabiko’ Is Dead

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Is Abiodun Aremu ‘Baba Sabiko’ Really Dead HIS real name is Abiodun Aremu, popularly known as Baba Sabiko, the big boss of Baba Sabiko Theatre and Comedy Group Int’l, based in Ibadan, Oyo State. Really, he needs no introduction in the showbiz sector. He is multi-talented – broadcaster of note, entertainer, comedian, theatre-artiste, Master of […]

The post RIP: One Of The Best Nigerian Comedian, Abiodun Aremu ‘Baba Sabiko’ Is Dead appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.