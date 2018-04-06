 Ripple Price Prediction: What an ICO Says About XRP Independence — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ripple Price Prediction: What an ICO Says About XRP Independence

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Cryptocurrency, News | 0 comments

Ripple News Update
The myth of Ripple controlling the XRP Ledger has haunted XRP prices for years, but an upcoming initial coin offering (ICO) might shift those perceptions.

What am I talking about?

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Well, a small Brazilian company called Allvor is launching its own token on the XRP Ledger. Allvor plans on airdropping five percent of its tokens to XRP holders, with the condition that they have owned XRP before March 27, 2018.

This ICO is similar to the hundreds of tokens that launched on Ethereum’s platform, but it might strike people as odd.

One reason is that XRP hasn’t typically hosted ICOs before. Another is that many investors think Ripple.

The post Ripple Price Prediction: What an ICO Says About XRP Independence appeared first on Profit Confidential.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.