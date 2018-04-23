Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Correcting Lower — Nigeria Today

Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Correcting Lower

Key Highlights

Ripple price gained bullish momentum and traded towards the $0.9500 level against the US dollar.

There is a tiny connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $0.8800 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair may correct a few points, but it remains supported above the $0.8000 level in the near term.

Ripple price is trading in a bullish zone against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. XRP/USD may decline in the short term, but it remains buy on dips around $0.8000.

Ripple Price Support

There were further gains above the $0.8000 level in Ripple price against the US Dollar. The price moved above the $0.8500 and $0.9000 levels to trade to a new monthly high at $0.9408. Later, a minor downside correction was initiated and the price moved below the $0.8500 support. It traded as low as $0.8084 where it found buyers and declines were protected. It recovered and moved above the 50% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $0.9408 high to $0.8084 low.

However, the upside recovery was protected by the $0.9100 level. Moreover, the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $0.9408 high to $0.8084 low acted as a hurdle. There was no break above the last swing high of $0.9408 and the price moved down. At the moment, there is a tiny connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $0.8800 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair. As long as the pair is below the $0.8800 resistance, it may correct further in the near term.

Looking at the chart, it seems like the price is well supported above the $0.8000 level. Therefore, the current correction could complete soon and the price will most likely break $0.9000 to resume uptrend.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is currently in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now well below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $0.8000

Major Resistance Level – $0.8800

The post Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Correcting Lower appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

