 Ripple Says Sales of XRP Cryptocurrency Rose 83% In Q1 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ripple Says Sales of XRP Cryptocurrency Rose 83% In Q1

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

While XRP’s price has fallen since the end of the year, Ripple’s sales of the cryptocurrency are stronger than ever.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.