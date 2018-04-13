Rising UFC middleweight sensation Israel Adesanya vows to knock out trash-talking Italian Marvin Vettori - NEWS.com.au — Nigeria Today

Rising UFC middleweight sensation Israel Adesanya vows to knock out trash-talking Italian Marvin Vettori – NEWS.com.au
|
NEWS.com.au
|
Rising UFC middleweight sensation Israel Adesanya vows to knock out trash-talking Italian Marvin Vettori
NEWS.com.au
ISRAEL Adesanya has promised to put Italian Marvin Vettori “to sleep” at UFC Glendale in Arizona on Sunday. ALEX OATES. Herald SunApril 13, 20189:40am. Play Video. Play. Mute. 0:00. /. 0:00. Loaded: 0%. Progress: 0%. Stream TypeLIVE. 0:00. Playback …
Israel Adesanya on comparisons to Jon Jones, other greats: I'm 'the one and only me'
Israel Adesanya : “The way I fight, I'm not dumb, I don't fight like these bums.”
Israel Adesanya Has the Flash of Conor McGregor, but Does He Have the Skill?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!