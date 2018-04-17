Rivers Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency gets board - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Rivers Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency gets board – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Eagle Online
|
Rivers Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency gets board
The Nation Newspaper
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has inaugurated the board of the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency. The exercise was done yesterday at the Government House Port Harcourt, the capital. Wike said there was no going back on the agency because it …
Wike directs recruitment of operatives for Rivers Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency
Wike Inaugurates Board Of Rivers State Neigbourhood Corps
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!