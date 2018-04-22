Rivers people will not allow political robbery in 2019 — Wike — Nigeria Today

Rivers people will not allow political robbery in 2019 — Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has stated that Rivers people would not allow any form of political robbery in 2019.

Speaking during a grand reception for Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, by the Anioma Nation yesterday in Asaba, Wike said Rivers people would be very vigilant during the 2019 general elections.

He said the criminal actions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their accomplices would not work in Rivers because the APC-led Federal Government has done no projects for the people.

A statement by Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, quoted the governor as saying that his political disposition changed when he realised that the leaders of the APC lacks maturity and fairness.

He said: “I use to be a gentleman. But when I saw these mad people, I said let me keep my gentleness aside. These political armed robbers cannot succeed in Rivers State. We are prepared for credible elections and we shall remain vigilant.”

Wike thanked the Anioma Nation for their overwhelming endorsement of Governor Okowa for re-election, stating that the governor has no opposition because of his outstanding performance.

“Okowa should be preparing for the next swearing in ceremony. I have not seen any other political party in Delta State. There is no other political party to contest against Ifeanyi Okowa,” he said.

In his remarks, Okowa said the state considered equity and competence instead of population in his emergence.

He said his endorsement by the Anioma Nation and all other ethnic nationalities at the event signaled the continuation of the good works of his administration, noting that he would not disappoint the people.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said the emergence of Okowa was a product of equity for the Anioma Nation. He said Nigeria would continue to have problems unless there is justice across the country. Ekweremadu thanked the people of Delta State for bringing to Nigerians the essence of justice.

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said Okowa had performed creditably over the last three years.

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori said his people would support Okowa for a second term because of his performance.

