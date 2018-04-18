Rivers S/E Senatorial rally signifies Wike’s popularity – Obuah — Nigeria Today

Rivers S/E Senatorial rally signifies Wike’s popularity – Obuah

Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Bro. Felix Obuah has expressed joy over

the successful hosting of the Rivers South East Solidarity Rally organised in honour of Governor Nyesom

Wike, last Saturday, in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area.

Brother Obuah in a statement in Port Harcourt described the rally as eventful, significant and showed

that the people are appreciative of the numerous projects being provided for them by Governor

Nyesom Wike.

He said the rally also signposts the overwhelming popularity of Governor Wike and the PDP in the Rivers

South East Senatorial District, even as he notes that the PDP has no rival political party in the zone.

The party chairman while thanking members of the PDP in the Senatorial zone for their support and

massive mobilisation, said the event had signaled the dawn of a new era as according to him, “the crowd

is simply unprecedented in the annals of the history of the zone.”

Brother Obuah called on the people of the zone to remain resolute in their support for Governor Wike

administration even as he continues to provide quality and credible leadership.

He emphasised that the good job which the Governor is doing all over the State is a valid testimony that

Wike is indeed a ‘promise keeper’.

He recalled that Governor Wike had during his campaigns ahead of the 2015 Governorship Election

assured that his administration would bring development to all the nooks and crannies of the State,

adding that the Governor has not only kept to those promises but has performed beyond expectations,

winning numerous laurels to his credit from national and international bodies.

“Governor Wike has given to every Rivers man and woman, a sense of pride. Our State has been

rebranded and we can now proudly showcase our identity as Rivers people, to the admiration of

others,” Obuah declared at the rally.

Brother Obuah said it was in the light of these that the people of the Rivers South East Senatorial District

are enjoined not to waiver in their support for the Governor but to take advantage of the ongoing

Voters Registration exercise and obtain their Permanent Voters Card as according to him, the PVC

remains the only instrument needed to reenact what they did in 2015 and return Governor Wike to

power again come 2019.

His words: “I appreciate and congratulate you all for this historic rally in support of ‘Mr. Projects’ and the

multiple awards winning Governor. He needs more of your support and it is my conviction that as you

continue to support him, he will do more for you.”

