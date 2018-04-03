RMD, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bolanle Olukanni, Dee One, Vandora & More Party With Adekunle Gold At Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky — Nigeria Today

RMD, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bolanle Olukanni, Dee One, Vandora & More Party With Adekunle Gold At Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky

It was a beautiful night under the sky as Lagos’ top socialites and ‘walkerholics’ turned out in their numbers for another installment of Nigeria’s biggest afro-jazz platform, Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky.

The unique event took place at Cubana Lounge and was an exceptional representation of the elegance of afro-jazz music paired with the world’s awarded deluxe whisky, Johnnie Walker Black Label.

With a wide range of cocktails and finger foods, guests enjoyed awesome performances including spoken word renditions capped off by a special set put together by Temmie Ovwasa of YBNL. Adekunle Gold took the stage later in the evening and brought the audience to its feet with his smash hits. From ‘Orente’ to ‘Ire’, the master crooner had the crowd under his sway delivering a memorable performance.

In every aspect of the night, flavour was king and afro-jazz was the beat.

See pictures below

