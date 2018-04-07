 RMD makes runway debut at Arise Fashion Week - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

RMD makes runway debut at Arise Fashion Week – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

RMD makes runway debut at Arise Fashion Week
The Nation Newspaper
Ever since he returned to active performance after serving as Commissioner of Culture and Tourism in Delta State, Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has been spilling fire, rivaling younger actors to movie roles, and showing no signs of slowing down
Arise Fashion Week: Curvy Vs Slim ModelsIndependent Newspapers Limited
Check Out Trevor's Stuurman's Stunning Portraits From Arise Fashion WeekKonbini
Saudi Arabia set to host its first fashion weekgulfnews.com

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.