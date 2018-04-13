Road accidents claim 1.3m lives annually – UN — Nigeria Today

Road accidents claim 1.3m lives annually – UN
Ms Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, said some 1.3 million drivers, passengers and pedestrians died each year on the world’s roads. Mohammed stated this as UN took a major step to address this tragedy by launching a trust fund to spur action that could save lives and prevent the loss of opportunity associated with […]
