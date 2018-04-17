 Road fatalities over Easter holidays up by 14% from last year - Citizen — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Road fatalities over Easter holidays up by 14% from last year – Citizen

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Road fatalities over Easter holidays up by 14% from last year
Citizen
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: SAPA. A total of 510 fatalities were recorded from 29 March to 9 April 2018, an increase from 449 who died in the same period in 2017. A 14% increase from last year in the number of road fatalities in the
[WATCH LIVE] Nzimande releases Easter road death toll statisticsEyewitness News
Easter 2018 takes a grim toll on SA's roads: 510 killed, more than 6400 speeding motoristsWheels24
Easter road death toll up by 14% from last yearNews24
eNCA
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.