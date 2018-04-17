Road fatalities over Easter holidays up by 14% from last year - Citizen — Nigeria Today

Road fatalities over Easter holidays up by 14% from last year – Citizen
Road fatalities over Easter holidays up by 14% from last year
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: SAPA. A total of 510 fatalities were recorded from 29 March to 9 April 2018, an increase from 449 who died in the same period in 2017. A 14% increase from last year in the number of road fatalities in the …
