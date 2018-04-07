 Road Project In Ekiti Unearths Four Corpses As Residents Protest — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Road Project In Ekiti Unearths Four Corpses As Residents Protest

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

four corpses have been exhumed during a project in Ekiti to demolish houses to pave way for road construction in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. It was learnt that seven tombs had been marked for exhumation, out of which four had been destroyed as of Thursday. A witness who preferred to stay anonymous, told NAN that […]

The post Road Project In Ekiti Unearths Four Corpses As Residents Protest appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.