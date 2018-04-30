 Roaming Cows Cause Accident Along Highway In Akwa Ibom State — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Roaming Cows Cause Accident Along Highway In Akwa Ibom State

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Roaming cows cause accident along highway in Akwa Ibom State. According to reports,  the accident left victims injured. The accident involving an SUV was reported to have happened after Fulani herdsmen allegedly abandoned their cows in the early hours of Sunday to wander into the road thus causing mayhem Uyo-Ikot Ekene Highway of Akwa Ibom state.

Other motorists gathered in the area to launch a manhunt for the roaming cows.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.