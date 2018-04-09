 Robber Apprehended While Beating His Girlfriend Under The Bridge — Nigeria Today
Robber Apprehended While Beating His Girlfriend Under The Bridge

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Rilwan Wasiu an alleged robber was apprehended by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command on Thursday while beating up his girlfriend The incident happened on Thursday under the Adeniji Adele Bridge where he was reportedly beating up his girlfriend. Police who were on patrol around 10pm on Thursday […]

